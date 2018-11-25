Major disruption to Irish Rail lines to and from Dublin due to 'tragic incident' in Kildare

Emergency services attended the scene of a 'tragic incident' on the train line in Kildare before 9.00am on Saturday morning.

The incident happened between Newbridge and Sallins according to Irish Rail and this caused long delays for many passengers travelling to and from Dublin on Saturday morning.

The latest updates from Irish Rail states that no trains will depart from Dublin Heuston until further notice except Heuston to Hazelhatch.

Bus transfers were being sourced for Intercity trains to Heuston at 9.00am on Saturday morning.

Passengers travelling on the 7:41am train from Portarlington this morning were delayed on the line and disembarked at Newbridge for alternative travel.

Update: major disruption to services to/from Heuston, emergency services attending tragic incident on line between Sallins & Newbridge.



No trains departing Heuston until further notice except Heuston to Hazelhatch.



Bus transfers being sourced for Intercity trains to Heuston — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) November 24, 2018

Update: major disruption to services to/from Heuston expected throughout morning. Emergency services attending incident on line between Sallins & Newbridge. — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) November 24, 2018