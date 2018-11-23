Women appear in Kildare court on brothel charges

Two Romanian women appeared at Naas District Court last Thursday, November 22 charged with permitting their home to be used as a brothel.

Prosecuting the case, Sgt Brian Jacob told Judge Desmond Zaidan that Ana Tomascu, 20, and Adrina Podaru, 25, both with an address listed as an apartment at 6 Canning Place, Newbridge, would face charges relating to managing a brothel at their home address.

Their appearance before the court came as a result of Operation Quest, a joint Garda and PSNI anti-prostitution operation.

‘Operation Quest’ seeks to secure convictions against people involved in organised prostitution, brothel keeping, and associated offences including money laundering.

The court heard that the two women have been in Ireland for the past two years.

Sgt Jacob said that it was possible there could be further charges before the court and that it was “quite a complex matter”. And he applied to the court for a lengthy adjournment while he awaited the DPP directions.

Judge Desmond Zaidan was surprised to hear that the two women continued to live at the address they were allegedly using as a brothel.

“It’s a private apartment,” the Sgt told the court. It’s a private dwelling.”

The Judge was also surprised to hear the women’s solicitor Timmy Kennelly applying for legal aid.

“Well they’re not working Judge,” Mr Kennelly told the court. “The Gardai closed them down!”

The matter was adjourned to March 21, 2019 for DPP directions.