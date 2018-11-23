Extra Homecare Packages included in range of measures to assist older people in Kildare

Kildare South TD Martin Heydon, has welcomed confirmation that an additional 550 intensive homecare packages will be made available by the HSE over the winter period.

Read also: Kilcock Park and Ride Facility now open with over 60 spaces

They are part of a range of measures announced this week to support older people’s transition from acute care before Christmas and into the new year.

“For the past 6 months I have been raising the delays in homecare packages in Kildare with the HSE. This allocation will provide much needed services to allow Kildare people move from acute hospital care to be able to be cared for at home and in turn free up much hospital bed space," he said.

“The package of measures announced this week also includes €4m funding for aids and appliances and additional transitional care beds. As a government we want to focus on the issue of delayed discharges and ensuring that social care measures, including the investment in home support, assist people to return home as quickly as possible."