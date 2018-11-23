Kildare court orders psychiatric report on Calvin Cullen, who is charged with Athy murder

Calvin Cullen, the man accused of the November 1 murder of Nurney man David Boland has been remanded in custody for a further four weeks for preparation of the Book of Evidence.

Appearing at Naas District Court yesterday, November 22, a barrister representing Mr Cullen, whose address is listed as 47 Greenhills, Athy, asked for a psychiatric report to be prepared on the the 20 year old.

Counsel presented the court with a copy of a lengthy old report by a psychologist and made the point that an up to date report was necessary.

“It (the old report) seems to indicate some difficulties, a psychiatric disorder,” counsel told the court.

It is alleged that 34-year-old Mr Boland was stabbed three times in Duke Street, Athy in the early hours of November 1.

The victim was taken to Portlaoise Hospital the same night and later died.