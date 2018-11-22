Find out if your area is one of the latest lighting projects undertaken by Kildare County Council

A list of lighting projects currently underway in the Kildare/Newbridge area has been released to Cllr Fiona McLoughlin Healy.

"After lobbying for new public lighting to improve the safety of a number of streets and areas for almost four years I am happy to report continued progress on the installation of new public lighting around the district. There are a number of areas not yet assessed including Eyre Street (Newbridge) that should be assessed as a priority. That said, I am happy to report the following updates provided in response to my motion at yesterday’s Municipal District meeting," she said.

The Newbridge councillor said she is requesting Eyre Street be surveyed as soon as possible as its high footfall means that it is likely to be a priority once assessed.



Public lighting projects currently underway:

1) Moorefield Drive, Newbridge - needs additional lighting and upgrade to LED -

Update - €12,000 has been allocated and equipment has been ordered



2) Pairc Mhuire Estate, Newbridge - needs lighting in green area of footpath -

Update - €17,000 has been allocated and equipment has been ordered



3) Morristown Road, Newbridge - needs additional lights along road

Update - assessment has been completed and cost is to be confirmed



4) Green Road - needs lighting from Crotanstown Grange and Beechmount over bridge towards Ballymany

Update - review of this section of the Green Road will be carried out in January

Under assessment:

Standhouse Road/Artillery Place, Newbridge, James Lane, Newbridge and back lane 3545 Lakeside Park, Newbridge are all being assessed at the moment.

Yet to be assessed:

A) Newtown, Rathangan - needs new lighting between Bunscoil Bhride and Rathangan GAA

B ) 391-392 Ard Mhuire, Rathangan - needs additional light opposite property.

C ) The Pound, Rathangan - needs new lights for footpath

D ) Lakeside Park, Newbridge - needs 2 street lights