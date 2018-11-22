Water disruptions in Athgarvan

Water pressure may be affected in the Athgarvan area today. 

"A contractor has damaged the supply line in Athgarvan. This area will be affected by reduced pressure today. Repairs will be carried out this evening between 7pm and midnight, this may lead to a total loss of supply for the duration of the repairs," said Kildare County Council.

"Apologies for any inconvenience caused by these works.

Meanwhile, due to repairs to a burst watermain in Monasterevin Town, water supply to the town will be disrupted until 2pm today.