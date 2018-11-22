WATCH: 71 year-old Kildare grandmother speeds around Mondello in a BMW M4
Former Moat Theatre manager, Kathleen Smith goes turbo
Kathleen enjoying the experience
When asked did she want to have a go in a BMW M4 at Mondello Park, little did 71 year-old grandmother, Kathleen Smith realise what she was letting herself in for.
The former manager of the Moat Theatre in Naas got to drive the racing car herself before her instructor gave her the real life experience of the thrill of racing.
Check out the video below to see how she got on.
