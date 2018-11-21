TRAFFIC ALERT: Part of Naas Newbridge dual carriageway to be reduced to one lane tomorrow

Kildare County Council has announced that part of the Newbridge to Naas dual carriageway will be reduced to one lane tomorrow.

"Subject to favourable weather conditions, from 06.00 a.m. on Thursday 22 November the R445 dual carriageway will be reduced to a single lane, in both directions, where it crosses the M7 motorway between Naas and Newbridge," it said.

"This will extend for 1.5km from the “Bundle of Sticks” roundabout to the Newbridge side of the overbridge. These works are necessary to facilitate the construction of new roundabouts on the R445, as part of the ongoing development of the Newhall Interchange and new slip lane tie-ins from the M7 motorway."

The council said this arrangement will remain in place until the roundabouts have been completed.



"Any inconvenience caused to the public is regretted," it said.