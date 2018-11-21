Kildare Christmas Art Exhibition in Newbridge Town Hall

A number of artists of all genres have come together to showcase their work at the Christmas Art Exhibition in Newbridge Town Hall this coming Sunday, November 25, 2018 from 10 am to 5pm.

The initiative comes after the success of Kildare’s Culture Weekend Pop Up Art Exhibition.

Eilis Kavanagh, a native of Newbridge town, whose work is inspired by the beauty of the local countryside and bog lands, and who is the force behind both exhibitions says the Town Hall is the perfect venue for this community event.

She admitted she was “overwhelmed by the amount and standard of local talent and is delighted to facilitate local artists the opportunity to come together and showcase their work in the beautifully restored historic Newbridge Town Hall”.

This free community event is intended to enable the community have a twofold experience of visiting the Town Hall and seeing the art display.

Read also: Coffee shop burglary in Naas

“This is a great opportunity for all art lovers to come along, free of charge and view the work of so many talented artists,” says Eilis. “Entry is free and all are welcome.”