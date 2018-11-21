Deaths in Kildare - Wednesday, November 21, 2018

Dermot Burke - Naas, Kildare

November 19, 2018, (suddenly), at Naas General Hospital, Dermot, beloved husband of Jennifer and loving father of Clodagh, Robert and Liam; Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife, sons, daughter, mother Noreen, sister Gillian, uncles, aunts, father-in-law, mother-in-law, brother-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Murphy Brothers Funeral Home, Church Lane, Naas on Wednesday from 4.00pm to 8.00pm with Prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Thursday to the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas arriving for 10.00am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to St. Corban’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Paddy Cummins - Canal Bank, Ticknevin, Carbury

November 20 2018, Peacefully surrounded by his loving family in the wonderful care of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Angeline, sadly missed by his family; Lisa, Gary, Jason, Karen and Nigel, grandchildren Fionn, Leo and Patrick, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunt, uncle, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home this Tuesday evening from 6pm with Rosary at 8pm. Reposing all day Wednesday with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 1.30pm in The Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. House private on Thursday please.

June Curtis - Coill Dubh

November 20 2018, peacefully at her residence, beloved daughter of the late Kathleen & Edward. Deeply regretted by her loving sister Louie, brother Billy, sister-in-law Kathleen, nephews Edward & William, niece Carolyn, cousins, neighbours & friends. Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Prosperous on Wednesday from 4pm, with rosary on Thursday evening at 7pm. Removal on Friday morning at 10.30am to arrive at Christ the King Church, Cooleragh for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Derrinturn Cemetery.

Mary Gorman (née Daly) - Celbridge / Kilcormac, Offaly

November 20 2018 (peacefully) at home surrounded by her family and after an illness bravely borne. Beloved wife of Gerry and cherished mother of Louise and Ciara and a devoted nana of Joshua. Sadly missed by her loving husband, daughters, grandson, sister Teresa, Dave, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, aunt, uncles, cousins, relatives and a large circle of friends. Reposing at home on Wednesday evening (November 21st.) between 6 o’c and 8 o’c. Removal on Thursday morning (November 22nd.) to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge arriving for Requiem Mass at 11 o’c followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Friends of St. Brigids Hospice, Kildare.

Peter Halpin - Dunmurray Rise, Kildare Town

November 20 2018, Deeply regretted by his loving daughters, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Mc Wey's Funeral Home, Abbey View, Kildare Town on Thursday 22nd November from 12 o'clock with Rosary there at 8 o'clock. Removal on Friday morning at 10.45 to St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock.Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. Donation box in Funeral Home and Church.

Margaret (Maggie) Kelly (née Farrelly) - Barnhill, Castledermot

November 18 2018, Peacefully in her daughter's residence in Longford surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Miceál, daughters Martina and Maira, son Niall, daughter-in-law Sally, brother, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren Kate, Amy, Eimear, Nathan and Gemma, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends. Reposing at her residence from 6pm on Tuesday concluding with rosary at 9pm and on Wednesday from to 2pm with removal at 7pm to The Church of The Assumption, Castledermot arriving at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am. Followed by Burial in Coltstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of Parkinson Association and Palliative Care. Donation Box in Church.

Owen Thomas Mullins - The Nest, Grangecon, Wicklow / Kilcullen

November 18th 2018 (Suddenly). Loving father of Thomas, Anna and Sarah. Deeply regretted by his mother Aileen and children, brothers Rory, Brian and Colm, sister Celine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, relatives and friends. Removal by P.J. Willis, Funeral Director from Doyle's Funeral Home, Ballymount, on Thursday morning at 10.30oc to The Church of The Sacred Heart and St. Brigid, Kilcullen, arriving for 11 oc Requiem Mass. Funeral afterwards to St. Brigid's Cemetery, Kilcullen.

Phil Sheedy - Coolmine, Dublin / Curragh

November 19 2018, joins his beloved and deeply missed wife Anna following a short illness in the loving arms of his family and gentle care of the staff of Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. His loss is felt by his children Louise, Colm and Philip, son-in-law Eamonn, daughters-in-law Therese and Aisling and by his adored grandchildren, Saul, Alannah, Aryell, Anna, Syrianna and Aaron. Mourned by his sister Marie, brothers Thomas, Ambrose and Tony, sister-in-law Carol, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his residence on Thursday evening (22nd. November) from 6.00 pm until 8.00 pm. Removal on Friday morning (23rd. November) to St. Mochta’s Church, Porterstown arriving for Requiem Mass at 10.00 am followed by burial in Clonsilla Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.