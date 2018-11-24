KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Spacious four bed family bungalow in Eadestown

The Willows is a fine four bedroomed bungalow set on 0.75 of an acre in the townland of Eadestown, just outside Naas.

Eadestown has a great sense of community with its own GAA Club and Church.

It is just a five minute drive to Naas and ten minutes drive to Blessington, both towns with many schools, shops, sporting facilities and amenities.

This is a perfect property for those searching for a large family home in a peaceful setting with convenient access to all services.

The Willows is a well proportioned home, with large windows maximising the light into each room.

The accommodation briefly comprises entrance hallway, living room, sunroom, kitchen, dining room, utility room, guest bathroom, family bathroom, and four bedrooms (1 en-suite).

This property extends to 195m2 approximately and

comes with an asking price of €497,500. Viewing may be made through Sherry FitzGerald O’Reilly by calling 045 866466 or emailing info@sfor.ie