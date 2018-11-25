My Kildare Life: Interview with Eadestown tenor Patrick Hyland

Patrick Hyland is a well-known, renowed tenor from Eadestown. Patrick will play a Christmas gig in the Moat in Naas in December.

Patrick is the son of Madeline and Martin, and has three siblings Martina, Caroline and Paul. He went Rathmore NS and Naas CBS.

WHAT IS YOUR FIRST KILDARE MEMORY?

It has to be going to the Punchestown Racing Festival. We live near the racecourse so the festival has always been a particularly magical time.

WHAT IS YOUR FAVOURITE THING ABOUT THE COUNTY?

There is always alot of sport going on in the county with GAA, rugby and horse racing.

WHAT WOULD BE YOUR IDEAL DAY SPENT IN KILDARE?

Probably a walk around Punchestown, dinner in The Ballymore Inn and then meeting up in the evening with friends in Naas.

FAVOURITE RESTAURANT IN KILDARE?

Two... The Ballymore Inn and The Brown Bear in Two Mile House.

WHAT DO YOU THINK GIVES KILDARE ITS UNIQUENESS?

I love living in Kildare. It is great to be so close to Dublin and still be so rural. We have the best of both worlds. I think the fact that Kildare is steeped in both the farming and equine industry means it continues to maintain its rural uniqueness.

HOW IS THE MUSIC BUSINESS GOING? cAN YOU TELL ME ABOUT YOUR UPCOMING CHRISTMAS GIG IN THE MOAT?

There are some very exciting times ahead for opera and classical music in Ireland. The Irish National Opera company was established this year. This together with Wexford Festival Opera, Opera Collective Ireland, and NI Opera means that Opera will be regularly staged around the country.

My Christmas concert in the Moat tends to be my last concert of the year so I always look forward to it. This my fifth Christmas concert in the Moat.

I have been very lucky to have the support of the Moat and the people in and around Naas over the years in making it a great success.

I am particularly excited this year to be joined by Soprano Emma Walsh and Bass Baritone Robert McAlister.

Emma is an established International Soprano and has just finished touring the UK singing the lead in Verdi’s La Traviata.

Robert is an amazing Bass-Baritone who has just started in Irish National Opera’s Opera Studio. Definitely a singer to watch/listen out for in the future.

The gig is on December 22 at 8pm.

Tickets are €24 from the Moat Theatre in Naas on 045-883030, or www.moattheatre.com.