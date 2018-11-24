Delays in St Patrick's Park Rathangan regeneration project criticised

The long delay in a regeneration project in St. Patrick’s Park, Rathangan has been strongly criticised by a group of residents in the estate.

Kildare County Council (KCC) are planning to demolish 21 homes and refurbish a number of others.

KCC want to create a new green area in the middle section of the estate and rebuild homes.

One family, who live in the middle section of the estate where the council plan to demolish, say they will not be moving under any circumstance.

They claim Kildare County Council have not liased with them as to what the future holds for their home.

Resident, Eamon Broughan, claims that Kildare County Council are not being transparent with the residents.

“They say residents have been notified through our local residents association, which we don’t have. There’s no transparency, there’s no feedback,” Mr. Broughan told the Leader.

A statement released by Kildare County Council said there are three phases to the project.

“Kildare County Council is involved in a remedial works scheme in St. Patrick’s Park, Rathangan, which is similar to a regeneration project. The project is divided in three Phases,” according to a statement released by KCC.

“Phase 1 is ongoing and involves the refurbishment of both vacant and occupied dwellings.

“Phases 2 and 3 involves the demolition of 21 existing units, the construction of new units in specific locations as part of the regeneration scheme and the refurbishment of both vacant and occupied units.

“Kildare County Council has circulated a number of information leaflets to the residents in St. Patrick’s Park and has met with representatives of the residents to explain the scheme.

“A draft Part 8 has been prepared and was sent to the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government (DHPLG) for approval. The DHPLG have requested that savings be identified in the scheme and Kildare County Council is currently working on identifying potential savings. If changes to the current proposals are made, these changes will be communicated to the residents before a revised Part 8 is prepared.”

The Leader asked KCC what the timeline is for the three phases of the project.

In response, it said: “Kildare County Council has no further comment.”

According to Mr Broughan, plans for this project go back as far as 2007. He says project managers have been changed a number of times over the years.

He said a meeting was held in May with Kildare County Council representatives.

Mr. Broughan claims some questions asked at that meeting have still to be answered.

According to Mr. Broughan, officials involved in the project said they will arrange a further meeting, with a date to be finalised.

Some residents took the offer of alternative housing, with the option of moving back, while other homeowners were bought out by Kildare County Council.

Others moved to other estates in the town and want to remain where they are. Some residents want to stay in their homes.

The council currently have contractors in who have moved two families to new homes while they carry out refurbishments to their homes, and when finished they will move them back.

It is understood this is to continue until the whole estate is finished.