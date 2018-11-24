Clane town centre needs public space money

Clane is a town under pressure from several factors, according to a report from architects preparing a public realm plan for the area.

A draft report from Cathal O’Meara Architects said that there was high levels of traffic, poor pedestrian connectivity, relatively high vacancy rates and limited night-time activity in the town.

It said that while Clane has many attractions, “an investment in the public realm of the town centre to achieve traffic calming while delivering on and expanded public realm is central to maintaining and enhancing the vitality of Clane.”

Cllr Padraig McEvoy, who attended the meeting said that it is expected that it will be March of next year when Kildare County Council will apply for a grant to fund the design of new public space in Clane.

Last Thursday, November 15 over thirty people attended the latest in a serious of public meetings run jointly by Cathal O’Meara Landscape architects and Kildare County Council.

The draft report, Clane Town Health Check & Initial Public Realm Plans was presented to the meeting for consideration.

The report did counts of pedestrians and parking.

It did parking surveys on Wednesday, April 11 last, and Tuesday, May 22 last (between 3pm and 4pm). It found that 46% of 921 parking spaces in the town were occupied and 54% were unoccupied. The study revealed that 14% of buildings within the town core were vacant. It also found there was “limited provision for teenagers within the town.”