Naas Community First Responders up and running

The voluntary Naas Community First Responders (CFR) are now “live.”

The group celebrated their go live date (November 2) with a mini launch party in the Town House Hotel, Naas.

They were joined by neighbouring CFR groups who were instrumental in the Naas group’s development as well as local politicians and companies who supported them getting this far. Guest appearances were made by Tina and Bob O’Kelly who donated two defibs to the group in the names of their fathers Paddy and Walter.

The team worked tirelessly for the last 16 months to make the idea a reality and are delighted to bring this service to the community

Naas CFR will serve the community responding to calls of cardiac arrest, stroke, difficulty breathing, choking and heart attacks alongside the national ambulance service. They administer emergency care and support the patient and their loved ones until the ambulance arrives. They hope that as the group grows they can begin to provide cover during the week also. Anybody interested in becoming a responder or would like more information can contact them on Facebook: Naas Community First Responders. The group’s email adress is Naascfr@gmail.com