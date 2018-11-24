Naas Hospital escapes the worst overcrowding in October

The number of patients treated on trolleys last month was the lowest in more than a decade.

A total of 157 patients were admitted to the hospital without a bed being available during October.

However this was the lowest October figure since 2007 — when 85 patients were admitted without a bed being immediately free.

However Naas was something of an exception.

Every other hospital in the eastern region had higher levels of overcrowding — the worst being the Mater Hospital where 519 patients had no bed having been admitted through the accident and emergency department.

According to figures compiled by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation the October figures for the hospitals in Portlaoise and Tullamore were 249 and 356 respectively.

According to the INMO last month was the worst October on record for overcrowding with 9,055 patients admitted across the country and “forced to wait on trolleys and chairs for beds.”

This is more than twice as bad as the figure recorded when monitoring began in 2006.

University Hospital Limerick had the worst overcrowding with 1,045 patients on trolleys “the equivalent of Limerick’s total bed capacity twice over.

The INMO says that much of the overcrowding is down to understaffing “caused primarily by unattractively low pay levels in Irish nursing and midwifery.”

And as of September 2018 the Irish health service has 227 fewer nurses than December 2017.

INMO general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said: “Over 9,000 patients forced to wait on trolleys and it’s not even peak winter season. Figures like these do not adequately express the hardship endured by patients who find themselves in these circumstances. The negative health impacts of this overcrowding are known, yet this is not addressed as a national priority.

“Our current health service simply does not have the capacity to cope. The government accept that we need additional beds, but we do not have a plan to tackle this daily problem. Opening extra beds requires extra nurses, but low pay means there is no immediate prospect of recruiting additional nurses or retaining current ones.”

