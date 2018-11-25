KILDARE OPINION: Fizzy drinks, toffee and loose fags on sale in Naas, RTÉ investigates

Where will it all end I wonder to myself. I can hear you all saying, no not another feckin’ article on Brexit.

Relax. Relax. This is a Brexit free article. Or as the modern day journalists like to refer to it as a ‘piece’ rather than and ‘article.’ But sure that’s a story for a different day.

So what are we on about?

Something I heard on the radio the other morning; or was it something I read?

Think the auld head is going.

No matter.

Anyway the gist of the conversation, or the article, or the piece, was about obesity.

And school kids.

It was about banning vending machines from schools; while also banning chippers and takeaways from setting up close to where the future founts of knowledge are presently attending.

But it’s the vending machines that caught my attention.

Vending machines in schools.

There was no such thing as vending machines when I was heading off to Naas CBS on me bike, I can tell you that.

Albeit many (many) moons ago.

But what are vending machines doing in schools in the first place I say to meself.

It is to stop the kids from going out at their breaks or lunchtime onto the busy streets, I was politely informed when I asked a school teacher friend of mine recently.

Would you get out of it says I. More like a handy way for the school to make a few extra shillings (sorry) euros.

It’s a bit like suggesting the yummy mummies dropping off their little darlings to school in the mornings as there is too much traffic for the little dotes (15 and 16 year olds) to cope with.

No, I better not trod that road again. Got enough of stick a few weeks ago on that subject.

So the fact that there were no chippers or McDonalds, or the like around (near schools anyway) in our day does that mean there were no kids carrying a bit of fat?

I can hear you all laughing.

Granted there was a lot less cash back in those days and that’s for sure.

A few coppers for a bit of toffee slab in Jack Plant’s shop on New Row, Naas, maybe once a week, if you were lucky.

Not forgetting Sarah Flood’s shop (Holy God just about 100 yards from the school gate) and not a dickie bird about it.

Now you would get good slab in Sarah’s. Not as tight as Jack Plant as Jack would have the two squares of slab cut to an exact size and you never got more than what you were paying for.

Sarah, God bless her, would not be as exact. I can still see her breaking up the big bar of slab by banging it against the counter and depending on the way the break-

age occurred would determined whether the two squares you were paying for would grow into decent size pieces. Great lady was Sarah.

In fairness to Sarah she did not sell chips or the like, so the do gooders of today would be very happy with her.

Or would they?

You see Sarah did sell tins (or was it bottles )of Pepsi and Cola and the like.

Black mark Sarah.

But you know something else you could purchase in that small shop just yards from the school entrance.

Fags. Yes, fags.

And single fags at that.

Or loose fags as we use to call them back then.

A Woodbine, a Player or whatever was your fancy.

And something else, me auld flower, would also provide (no extra charge) was a light.

Sure there were times you could hardly see her behind the wooden counter with the smoke.

Can you imagine if Sarah Flood was alive and well today.

Holy God she’d be crucified by all the do gooders.

RTÉ would probably send their investigative team down to Naas.

“Tune in Monday night, after the news, 9.30 as the RTÉ investigative team uncovers a premises in Naas that is selling cans of Coca Cola, Pepsi Cola, slabs of toffee, and loose fags.

No doubt Sarah would be condemned as someone leading the young lads astray; giving them terrible bad habits.

I don’t know, but I often wonder where will it all end.

One thing though I have learned down the years. Banning something; rarely, if ever works.

If the boys, or the lassies, want a burger, or a bag of chips, a McDonald’s or a Super Macs, or a fag, have no doubt they will get them, regardless.

And you know something else.

I have yet to hear of anyone who visited either Jack Plant’s on the New Row or Sarah Flood’s on Fairgreen Street, Naas, suffering any life threatening obesity problems from eating slab, drinking fizzy drinks or (whisper it) pulling on a Woodbine.

At the rate we are going we soon won’t be able to get a burger, a bag of chips, a bar of chocolate, or have a bet on the nags. But on the plus side, we will all live until we are 100, at least.

And can you imagine the problems that will bring!