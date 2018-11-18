KILDARE PARENTING COLUMN: We’re now a family of five as new pup ‘Seamus’ arrives

I’m constantly telling Aidan that he needs to have more patience. I think I really need to practice what I preach though.

Do you remember last week’s column when I wrote about possible getting a family dog? Yup, you guessed it, we now have one!

To be honest I’m not sure if I ever would have come to a clear decision myself so I let impulse win out and Seamus the Bichon Frise has joined the Chambers family!

Daddy Chambers made the trip to the breeders’ place in Northern Ireland during mid-term break. We kept it from the kids and you should have seen their faces when Seamus the dog pulled in to the driveway with his new daddy!

Their reaction alone makes the dog totally worth it.

So Seamus is six months old, he’s white and is covered in fluff that feels like actual silk.

Aidan adores him. Sarah adores him. I adore him and so too does Daddy Chambers. So it turns out we made the right call after all!

Now I can’t say I enjoy cleaning up after him when he takes a notion to sh*te in the house, but for the most part he’s such an easy little fella to have around.

Some online research taught me that the Bichon Frise doesn’t shed, is a happy-go-lucky breed and is good with kids. And by God is the latter true.

Sarah, about 100 times a day, lifts him up by the front legs and has a good old boogie with him and the dog never bats an eyelid!

She also lugs him round the house in her arms and he just seems to be happy to be the centre of attention.

I know Seamus has only been here a short time but there’s already some huge benefits to being a family that has a pet dog.

The first thing I noticed is that the television isn’t on half as much as it used to be. First up Seamus, until he is fully trained, is not allowed in the sitting room, and the kids would much rather play with him than watch the TV.

Perhaps that novelty will wear off pretty soon but any reduction in screen time is a good thing as far as I’m concerned.

Sarah is not four until next month, so she can be a little bit silly with him, but Aidan has taken to having Seamus like the proverbial duck to water.

He’s quite the responsible boy when it comes to taking care of his fluffy brother!

Aidan, in the last week, has basically trained the dog to walk on a lead.

He also takes him out to do his business on the lead and feeds him every day. The small bit of responsibility is good for him and he is great with it.

Another benefit of having Seamus is that we have already become a more active family.

Every single day since we got him we have taken him out for a walk, and sometimes we have been out for hours rambling.

There’s plenty of fighting between Aidan and Sarah over which one of them will hold Seamus on the lead, but I’m sure that novelty will wear off as well.

Myself, the kids and Seamus just come as a package these days. He comes in the car when we drop Sarah off to playschool, and for a few days he also had a great wander round the yard at Aidan’s school.

You’d want to have seen Aidan; he was the centre of attention when he had Seamus strutting around at school.

All the women were swooning after him. I mean Seamus not Aidan, but no doubt Aidan will probably soon cop on that the dog will get him plenty of attention from the ladies as he gets older!

Seamus’ stint in the school yard came to an abrupt end last Wednesday.

The principal asked me not to take the dog in to the yard, because he could bite one of the kids or the kids could trip over his lead and injure themselves.

Now there’s more chance of me biting one of the kids than Seamus, but I totally see where the principal is coming from.

Aidan was a bit disgusted, mind you!

In the evenings when the kids are in bed, myself and Daddy Chambers finally get a look in with Seamus, and I must admit he is pure therapy.

He snuggles in and sits on my lap until he overheats, and then jumps down to cool his belly on the wooden floor!

He is like a wee hot water bottle when he settles down on my lap.

The dog is even well behaved at night when we leave him alone in the kitchen.

He cries for about five minutes and then heads off to sleep.

The welcome we get first thing in the morning in gas! You’d swear we had left him alone for years he is so happy to see us.

So all in all I’m not quite sure what I was worrying about when I wrote last week’s column.

So far I see no drawbacks to having a family dog; none whatsoever.

I am glad, however, that I done some research on what breed to get.

The Bichon Frise, thus far anyway, is the perfect breed to have with young kids around.

They are so placid and so patient. They are high maintenance, though, and need to be thoroughly brushed every day and, of course, they need grooming a lot. I can live with that though.

So our family of four is now a family of five with the boys outnumbering the girls — but I have zero plans to add to it anytime soon.

In fact I’d say we are complete at this stage.

Until next week, folks.

