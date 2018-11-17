KILDARE ANIMAL FOUNDATION: Winter bills mean we need your help

With lots of wildlife casualties to care for and much more expected over the winter months, we must arrange ways of bringing in money to cover the costs of medications, housing, heat and food.

The winter months always cause a huge strain on our resources. The following two fundraisers will be held in the following few weeks. If you can support one or all then we would be very grateful.

One of our wonderful volunteers, Janice, is an award-winning goldsmith. She has very kindly donated one of her one bespoke ring for a fundraiser, which she is running through Eventbrite.

Tickets are limited to 150, and each entry is €50. All proceeds will go to the unit. The main prize is an 18ct white gold ring set with 5ct raw morganite (picture can be seen on our Facebook page).

This stunning ring was part of an exhibition earlier this year. There are also runners up prizes that several other designers and goldsmiths have donated.

These range in value between €50 and €250, The draw will take place on the 8th December in Janice’s studio on Drury Street. Just in time for Christmas.

So, if you want to treat yourself or a loved one to an amazing gift this Christmas as well as helping wildlife then please go to our Facebook page and press the link for more details and purchase a ticket to enter.

Table Quiz

Another great volunteer, Pearse, will be running a table quiz in aid of wildlife at Kildare Animal Foundation on Saturday, November 24 at 7.30pm in the Square Ball in Dublin. €50 per table (teams of 5) with lots of great prizes to be won and a raffle too!

So, come have a great night out with friends and family, win some prizes and help wildlife while you’re at it. Its win win..

For more details on the above or to help in any way please do contact me directly at the shelter. As always, thank you for your support.

Kildare Animal Foundation, located outside Kildare town, is a voluntary organisation that provides a safe haven for neglected or abused animals. Tel: 045 522929, email info@animalfoundation.ie or log on to www.animalfoundation.ie. All donations welcome.