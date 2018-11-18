Kildare County Council asked to examine North Kildare accident blackspot

An examination of the sight lines at Baltracey Cross is likely to be examined following a review of speed limits in the county, a public meeting has been told.

The area is particularly known for the number of accidents and the location features a lot in the local District Court.

Cllr Brendan Weld proposed at the Maynooth Municipal District on November 2 that “in view of the proposed increase in the speed limit, that the sight line at Baltracey Cross, with particular reference to the Maynooth Ring road looking right towards Kilcock, be improved.”

In a reply to members, officials said “this can be examined when the Draft Speed Limit Review is completed and agreed by the members.”

Cllr Weld told the meeting that “very few people people observe the speed limit” at Baltracey Cross.

He also said that driver have to come out to see traffic coming from the right.

Cllr Weld said that something needs to be done to prevent the number of minor accidents at the location. One of them was just a couple of weeks previously.

He said the Gardai are in the area from time to time but the speed limit is not being observed.

Area engineer Jonathan Deane said the only way to solve the problem is to buy land and build a new fence back.

That will take design and and needs to be costed.

Mr Deane said it will be looked at by a special road design team within the Council.

