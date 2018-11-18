Recycled road kill showcased at Kildare town art exhibition

There is often a beauty and familiarity in death if you look closely enough and try not to fear it.



This is the message behind the art exhibition in Kildare town’s old Medical Centre, entitled Dark Nouveau by unconventional artist Aidan Corcoran, which ran last week.



“I have a love of all things sombre,” said Aidan speaking about his work, which includes on display a cat skeleton brought back to life as a tribal dancer, a dead buzzard as a forlorn lover and a sailing ship with a crew of mummified baby bats given to him by a friend in Wales. It turns out the buzzard was also donated by a friend.



“People do think of me and donate road kill. I like to work in recycled art and to make art that challenges our relationship with our environment. Road Kill is often a byproduct of our convenient life styles. There is a macabre element to it — it is about challenging our fears around death because we are all so afraid of it.

“So the idea is to make dead things less scary because we live very detached lives these days.”



While baby bats were found in perfect condition in a roof in Wales some of the animals have been stripped down to their skeleton form and reimagined.

There are also glass plate negatives showing pictures of people from the 1800s. The faces that stare out are no longer attached to a name but draw you in nonetheless.



“I’ve been collecting negatives for years,” he added. “These ones come from the Victorian era and are made of silver bromide.

“I do often wonder about their lives.”

