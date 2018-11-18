Students and teachers of Naas CBS set for trip to Zambia for Immersion Project

Naas CBS will send nine students and three teachers on an immersion projects to Mazabuka in Zambia on February 9.

It will mark the school’s eighth return to Mazabuka. Naas CBS has already fostered a very close relationship with the people of the area, and the group will spend two weeks working and volunteering with the Irish Christian Brothers and the Irish Mercy Sisters.

They will work on various aid projects and going to the different schools in the area to share their skills and knowledge with the children.

It’s expected the group will have long and difficult days and will be exposed to the harsh realities of life in the developing world.

“We hope to be able to take some of the values in Zambia back home to our school and the local community.

“We plan on visiting different schools in the local area by splitting into smaller teams and sending each team to a school.

“One of the schools we are planning on visiting is The City of Joy. It is the ‘Home for Girls at Risk’, founded in 2008 by Salesian sisters. Girls come here from a referral by the social welfare sector or by other institutions or individuals who are seriously concerned about the welfare of a child. The ages of the girls vary between 7 and 20 years old,” said teacher Conor Delaney.

“Since 2005 the Naas CBS immersion project continues to make a difference. In 2005, over two hundred children were schooled in the shade of trees in one of the villages we had visited.”

Since then money raised has supported the construction of three blocks of classrooms, a number of lodgings for the teachers and contributed to covering the costs of the schooling available.

Now in 2018 over four hundred children attend school on a two-shift school day.

Many other projects have gained momentum from the Naas CBS support including; a mother education programme and the provision of foster homes for some of the many orphans living amidst an aids ravaged region.

There is a need for extensive fundraising throughout the school year to fund the cost of travel. The school is currently planning on holding a concert for Zambia in the school on December 13. The Island of Ireland Choir will be taking part.

The past pupils that went to Mazabuka two years ago will be explaining their journey and giving a song, as well.

There will be free admission to the event and donations will be welcomed. It’s hoped to provide information regarding the Zambia trip to the community on the night.

The main fundraiser will be a race night in the Town House hotel in Naas on Friday November 23 at 8 pm.

The race night promises a fun night with some amazing raffle prizes and good atmosphere and company. Entry is free and it’s open to all. The school is seeking race sponsorship for the night from local businesses.

If you have any questions or would like to sponsor a race you can email the team at zambiaproject@naascbs.ie.

