Naas girl helps launch Make-A-Wish Christmas appeal campaign

Naas girl Kate Doyle (9) helped launch the Christmas appeal campaign for Make -A-Wish Ireland, the charity that grants the wishes of seriously ill children.

Eleven seriously ill children from all over the country wish to go to Lapland to meet Santa this Christmas.

The Make-A-Wish Christmas campaign, sponsored by Mitsubishi Electric Ireland, aims to raise valuable funds so that the charity can continue to grant magical wishes for children, providing respite from their normal routines of hospitals, doctors and treatment.

To find out how you can help, visit www.makeawish.ie Kate’s wish to meet Santa Claus at the North Pole was granted last Christmas.

The Make-A-Wish Christmas Appeal booklet features Kate’s handwritten story about her Lapland visit.

