Have your say on the planned Naas library move

Local residents have been invited to make submissions on the controversial plan to relocate the community library in Naas from the canal harbour to the town hall.

The ‘Naas Town Hall — Library and Cultural Centre Redevelopment’, as it’s officially known, envisages the demolition of outbuildings and offices in rear yard area, a change of use of building from the town hall to a library, construction of two rear extensions (single and two storey) to provide extended library on ground floor, study facilities, meeting room, additional fire escape stairs and plant room.

Also planned is a market, educational area and car parking spaces, a new pedestrian access gate on the rear wall opening onto Abbey Street, new openings with wrought iron grilles will on the side yard walls, opening on to Town Hall Lane and Moat Lane.

The existing arch at Moat Lane will be opened out to form a glazed side entrance to the library.

There will be alterations to the building inside and to access steps at front entrance and revised landscaping.

The plans will be available for inspection at the offices of Kildare County Council and Naas library during public hours from November 6 until December 4.

Submissions and observations about the plan may be made in writing before 4pm on Tuesday December 18.

The plan has been welcomed by local politicians including Fine Gael senator Anthony Lawlor who said it will encourage more people into the centre of the town and this will benefit the social and economic life of Naas.

But independent councillor Seamie Moore is against the move. And he has and has expressed concerns that the library building will be left derelict like another public building in the same area. “This is essential in supporting Naas as a self sustaining growth town. Achieving this will give people and businesses the encouragement and confidence that Naas is a viable place to live and invest in,” he said.

However many local people have expressed reservations about moving the library from the harbour, for reasons including the availability of parking at the current location.

KCC has obtained funding from the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government and the library service has also been allocated €547,262 in funding for digital services and facilities. This investment will enhance ICT infrastructure, create new meeting spaces with state of the art technology and provide dedicated digital learning suites.

Senator Lawlor said “I welcome that this is part of the council’s plan for the redevelopment of the center of the town which also includes the area around St David’s Castle and Abbey Street. With Dunnes Store also moving into the old Superquinn store these are positive developments for Naas.”

