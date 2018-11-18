KILDARE OPINION: Roving minks and a trout in the potatoes — or so the story goes

The mink strolled in the door like he owned the joint. Black and sleek, he strutted across the tiled floor, right by me like a fashion editor claiming a catwalk front row seat, sashaying into the back kitchen. I slammed the door shut. He was trapped. What now?

Here’s how the phone call went.

Me: “Hiya”

Himself: “Hi, what’s up?”

Me: “A mink just walked in the door and he’s in the back kitchen.”

Himself: “A mink? Are you sure its a mink?”

Me: “It’s a mink or a pine marten. It’s black and has a big tail”

Himself: “Right. I’m on my way home. Just keep him in there.”

Half an hour later, himself arrives and marches in to have a look. The mink has now jammed himself in behind the presses. Out comes the battery drill. Half the doors have to be taken off and the neighbours arrive as we discuss how to get the frightened animal out. An escape plan is hatched. The back door is opened, other routes blocked off and armed with the sweeping brush handle, himself slides it down behind the presses and gently prods the furry intruder. Out he darts.

All is well, that is until a local terrier chases him and kills him stone dead. The neighbouring children are horrified but we tell them, “no he’s not dead, the terrier just gave him a fright and he ran away to join his other mink friends”.

His body is quickly removed from the scene, faster than the cleaner in a Quentin Tarantino movie.

All this unfolds in the middle of preparations for a friend’s wedding in Mullingar. Of course we are late as a result of all the shenanigans, and give our apologies to the bride and groom. For the rest of the night, other guests greet us with “are you the couple who had a mink in your house?”

People love a good yarn and it’s even better if they are true. Mine is a true tale, believe it or not.

I was listening to Michael Healy Rae being interviewed by Matt Cooper on The Last Word last week about his new book, Time to Talk: Stories from the Heart of Ireland. I was fascinated by his tales. He reminded me of some fantastic Kildare storytellers that are no longer with us.

Never mind a song at a session, a good yarn or story can be ten times better. The art of storytelling is a skill in itself.

When recently researching a piece about the late Sean Moore, who was a postman in Rathangan for years, I was told how the River Slate used to flood Forde’s back garden behind the post office from time to time.

Apparently Sean was digging spuds and the story goes that the fork stuck into something strange and he pulled out a big trout. A reporter from the Leinster Leader happened to be in the post office at the time and ended up doing a story on Sean’s amazing discovery.

Every town has their characters, myths and legends.

Stories are passed down from generation to generation but many of these will be forgotten when these storytellers pass away.

It’s so important that we remember them and document them.

Another favourite of mine is one told by the late Jimmy O’Loughlin from Kilmoney about how somebody wanted to dispose of a dog bitch and her pups. Into the River they went in a bag weighed down by stones. A few days later, a fisherman was out trying his luck when he felt a strong tug on his line. After a tussle reeling in his catch, he swung a massive salmon out onto the banks of the River. Imagine his surprise when the fish was sliced open to reveal five pups suckling away with their mother.

