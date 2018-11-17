KILDARE OPINION: Weekly Top of the Pops and 80s music legends with roots in Athy

Growing up in the eighties could be described as somewhat grim, with all the youth emigrating to pastures new, and Christy singing about it, and the statues moving in Monasterevin, and not a bean to between us to rub together.

There was Dallas on the tele and everyone wondered who shot JR and U2 stole the show at Live Aid.

I even remember pledging my confirmation money — all £14 of it. A small fortune in those days, or at least the guts of one.

But one weekly reprieve, in our house anyway, took place each Wednesday at 7pm with Top of the Pops. We would never miss an episode.

To see what was in the charts that week and to get a glimpse of your favourite band, not to mention what was number one, made it compulsory viewing.

It was a window into an exciting world beyond our own and one to be recorded on VHS and viewed manys a time until the following Wednesday.

Last week, I was reminded of those innocent days when Johnny Marr of eighties band The Smiths was honoured in Athy with a plaque to mark his local roots as part of the Made of Athy project.

I had flashbacks to watching The Smiths on our small TV in the kitchen. We would listen to their hits — This Charming Man, How Soon is Now, Girfriend in a Coma — and replay them over and over and over again.

Watching lead singer Morrissey singing about his own unique take on the world around him at that time was eye opening.

The Smiths, to me, were the band who made no apologies for who they were or what they stood for. They sang it like it was at the time, and took no prisioners.

Seeing Johnny Marr, whose parents came from Athy, pay tribute to his roots last week made me like him and them even more.

I know my younger self would have enjoyed the fact that one of The Smiths came from up the road. There is power in that.

It says to a young person ‘look at what you can do — if he can do it so can you, if you want to’.

To have accessible role models to aspire to makes a big difference in the life of a young person, whatever the decade.

Another band that made their mark on the eighties, although later than The Smiths,also with links with Athy is the Stone Roses.

Mani from the Stone Roses’ mother lived a few doors up from Johnny’s mother in Athy when growing up.

Mani got his own plaque and unveiled it last weekend.

My younger self, as a big ‘Roses’ fan, would have been well impressed to meet Mani on home ground and learn of his Kildare connections.

Although I had left home by the time the Stone Roses hit the charts and Top of the Pops was no longer the hightlight of my week, some things are worth coming home for.

And only last month, legendary singer Johnny Cash, who played the Dreamland ballroom in Athy in 1963, was remembered on Saturday, October 20 by his grandson and entertainer Thomas Gabriel in the exact same spot.

Thomas is the eldest grandson of Johnny Cash and also a songwriter and performer who returned to follow in the footsteps of his grandfather.

Along with a voice that sounds so much like his grandfather’s, he brought a wealth of stories from his memories of his childhood and of growing up a member of such an iconic family. He also played in the Kildare footsteps of his legendary grandfather. Now that’s a hat trick for Athy in my book.

Not to mention all the home grown talent that comes from there including the rising duo Picture This, who always make a point of saying they are proud be from Athy. Let’s hear it for the south Kildare town!

