Clay Pigeon event in memory of Peter Duggan donates to Kildare charity

Allenwood Clay Pigeon Club held a clay pigeon fundraising event on September 16 last, in memory of the late Peter Duggan and in aid of HOPE(D). Peter was a member of the club since its foundation.

The Duggan family and the club have expressed their gratitude to everybody who participated and supported the fundraising event. The Duggan family would also like to thank the Allenwood Clay Pigeon Club for their tremendous effort and thoughtfulness in organising such a successful event in memory of Peter.

“Peter was a great family man and friend to many and we are delighted that this will now become an annual event thus keeping his memory alive,” the family say. “On this our first memorial, a total of €2,544 was raised and a cheque was presented to HOPE(D) Chairperson, Terri Thorpe.”

HOPE (D) is the voluntary organisation that supported the Duggan family after the sudden passing of Peter.

“We were totally unaware that the charity existed until unforeseen circumstances brought us together,” the family say. “This incredible organisation was available to us immediately and supported us every step of the way through our very difficult times. We are eternally grateful to them for this.

“If you know someone who may be struggling with anxiety, stress or depression, and needs help, please take the ‘healing hand of support’ offered by this local charity,” they urged.

HOPE (D) can be contacted at 2 Henry Street, Newbridg, contacthoped@gmail.com or 1800 855 834 or 087 1513535.