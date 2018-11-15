Find out about the Toyota airbag recall and is your car affected - Kildare motor dealer advice

Monasterevin Motors is taking swift action when it comes to the Toyota airbag recall. Find out if your car is affected by checking out the affected models listed below.

Read also: Rail carriage issue raised by Kildare TD

"Toyota noticed that there were issues with a small number of airbag inflators in some of their cars last year. In order to ensure the safety of all their customers, they started to conduct airbag recalls on vehicles that might be affected," it said.

Toyota Ireland issued a voluntary recall of nearly 2,000 cars. The recall affects 1,893 Corolla and Auris models made between October 2006 to 2012. The company is recalling the vehicles due to an issue with the front passenger airbag.

WHAT CARS ARE AFFECTED BY THE RECALL?

The following models produced between 2000 – 2001 and 2006 – 2014.

Rav-4

Yaris

Hilux

Corolla

Picnic

Avensis

Verso

Auris



The dealer is keen to stress not all of these models will be affected but if you contact them and send on your registration number and a contact number, they can check if your car needs a recall and get back to you with an answer.

Because it is a Toyota authorised repairer, they can carry out the recall for you, free of charge. It said it aims to have the recall carried out and your car back to you within an hour.

For further information call 045-525 255.