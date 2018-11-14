Rathangan school launches Blue Bag Appeal for homeless in Kildare and Dublin

Students at Ardscoil Rath Iomgháin have taken on a major initiative to help the homeless in Kildare and Dublin.

"The Blue Bag Appeal students helping the homeless was launched last week and the students are receiving overwhelming support from the community. Each student has been given a Blue Bag to fill with items suitable for homeless adults such as hygiene products, food, hats gloves and other personal items," said a parents association spokesperson.

"We hope to fill 1,000 bags for two charities - The Dining Room in Newbridge and Inner City Helping the Homeless in Dublin.

Some students will travel to distribute the donations in Dublin. We are amazed at how many people are supporting the project.

"Monasterevin motors and John O Rourke have sponsored transport to bring the donations to both Newbridge and Dublin. Ryan's pharmacy have set up a collection and donation point in their store in Rathangan. Chuckles creche has also come on board with the project and has distributed our bags to all their staff and parents. Rathangan Tennis Club is holding a fundraiser next week for us too. So as you can see it's a huge project, all organised by our students and principal Mr Paul Murphy with a little help from a few parents."

The aim of the project is to help students become more socially aware, as well as helping two very worthy causes.

"Our students are very lucky, but there are other schools that are not so lucky. One school in Dublin has as many as 30 students, who are homeless. It can happen so easily," added the spokesperson.

Anyone who wants to donate any of the items listed below can give them to the students, or drop them into the school on Thursday, November 29 and Friday November 30. People can also bring items into the Ryan's Pharmacy Collection point.



For more information about the project check out the Ardscoil Rath iomghain Parents Association Facebook page.