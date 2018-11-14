Pregnant Kildare mum waiting weeks for illness benefit payments

A Kildare TD has slammed the government for delays in Illness Benefit payments.

Dep Fiona O’Loughlin said, “The Minister must take responsibility for this situation and must take control of the system. Clearly the new system should have been tested prior to making it live and impacting on payments across the country.”

“The worry and stress the Department has put people under is not acceptable. These people are off work due to a range of reasons and having the added concern of whether they will have money to survive for the week is simply not good enough”.

“One lady in Kildare has been waiting four weeks with no payments - this lady is pregnant and has a toddler who is relying on her for food and shelter. Another man said his direct debits were impacted which result of reduced payment from the Department and had to pay penalties”.

She said she had received an email last night to say they department now identified and addressed the underlying issues, and could advise that payment volumes are now back in line with normal levels.

"However, the same lady mentioned above just contacted me again to say no payment has gone through for her. The Minister and the Department should be linking in with those waiting for payments to reassure these vulnerable people," she added.