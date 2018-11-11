St Brigid’s boxing club in Kildare town to host 'Night of Champions' fundraiser
Local boxing club to host biggest fundraiser to date this December 15
Robyn Murran (left) Paddy Phelan (center) and Kaitlyn Doyle (right) from St Brigid's Boxing Club Picture: Courtesy of Paddy Phelan
The fundraiser will be held to raise money for new equipment for the club.
“We will have three European and a world medalist all from our club amongst the boxers on day. We have been lucky enough to get huge support from 17 local businesses to make this possible and we would like to thank each and every one of them.”
On the night there will be a charge of €10 per adult and €5 per child entry fee.
St Brigids club underage boxing will start at 3pm with boxers from the age of 6 to 10-year-olds, while the main tournament starts at 6pm.
Boxing on the night are European and World bronze medallist Katelynn Phelan alongside Robyn Murran, Kaitlyn Doyle and Winnie McDonagh.
“There will be big prizes on the night for the boxers,” he added. “Special guest on the night will be Kenneth Egan, Olympic Sliver medalist. Tickets will be available on the door and on sale from our club members. We are hoping to raise enough from the door sales to put it back into the club and to cover the cost of new club equipment,” explained Paddy.
