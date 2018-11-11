St Brigid’s boxing club in Kildare town to host 'Night of Champions' fundraiser

St Brigid’s Boxing Club in Kildare town will host it’s biggest tournament to date called St Brigid’s Night of Champions this December 15 at 6pm.



The fundraiser will be held to raise money for new equipment for the club.

“We will be holding a minimum of 15 fights with all boxers having the opportunity to box for a belt,” said Club PRO Paddy Phelan.



“We will have three European and a world medalist all from our club amongst the boxers on day. We have been lucky enough to get huge support from 17 local businesses to make this possible and we would like to thank each and every one of them.”



On the night there will be a charge of €10 per adult and €5 per child entry fee.

“We want to make this one of the biggest nights of boxing that Kildare has ever seen.

“We need the support of the whole town and surrounding areas to make this possible.”



St Brigids club underage boxing will start at 3pm with boxers from the age of 6 to 10-year-olds, while the main tournament starts at 6pm.



Boxing on the night are European and World bronze medallist Katelynn Phelan alongside Robyn Murran, Kaitlyn Doyle and Winnie McDonagh.



“There will be big prizes on the night for the boxers,” he added. “Special guest on the night will be Kenneth Egan, Olympic Sliver medalist. Tickets will be available on the door and on sale from our club members. We are hoping to raise enough from the door sales to put it back into the club and to cover the cost of new club equipment,” explained Paddy.

