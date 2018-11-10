Newbridge man welcomes Blood Bikes Leinster sponsorship

Blood Bikes Leinster, which is headed by a Newbridge man, has thanked motorcycle insurance broker Carole Nash for another year of support.

The voluntary medical transport team has received funding from the broker for the fourth consecutive year. The donation will ensure the team of volunteers are insured to ride their bikes, allowing them to deliver urgent medical supplies to hospitals in Leinster and the surrounding areas for another year. Established in April 2013, Blood Bikes Leinster is a dedicated team of local volunteers, which supports hospitals and other organisations across Ireland by helping to transport various medical items to their destinations whatever the weather. Fergus Lennon from Newbridge is Director of Blood Bikes Leinster.

“We are truly grateful to Carole Nash who have sponsored us and provided our bike insurance for the fourth year running. Every penny adds up for our small charity and we are so appreciative of their support,” he said, “We also take the Carole Nash Blood Bike teddy bear with us on our Blood Bikes travels which has brought a smile on the face of many a poorly child.”

Rebecca Donohue, Head of Marketing at Carole Nash, commented: “We’ve worked with Blood Bikes for a number of years, and we are really inspired by the volunteers and their dedication to supporting the local community at times when they need it most.”