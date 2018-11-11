Eadestown playground project gets the go ahead

The planned playground at Eadestown is to go ahead following the completion of the planning process by Kildare County Council.

Unsurprisingly there was no objection to the playground from the public and Naas councillors have formally approved the plan.

However there will be some change to fencing structure.

This happened after the local GAA club expressed concerns about the security in the area because the premises is not always in use.

The playground project is the latest in a series of playgrounds to be approved or built.

A playground has already opened in Kill and similar facilities are in the pipeline for Sallins and Caragh.