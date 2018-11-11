Aldi staff in Naas award cash to local charity, Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation

The Johnstown-based Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation is the latest organisation to benefit from Aldi’s 2018 Community Grants programme. Aldi’s Naas regional distribution centre staff have awarded the children’s charity a €500 grant in recognition of its tremendous work within the local community and to help support its vital services.

The grant was presented to Carmel Doyle and Denise Nolan from the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation by Alan Fenlon, Aldi’s Naas regional distribution centre “Charity Champion”.

Now in its third year, hundreds of charities have been supported by the programme to date with over €200,000 donated by Aldi.

Commenting, John Curtin of Aldi Ireland, said: “We are delighted our distribution centre employees have chosen to support the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation, as it plays a pivotal role in providing nursing and home respite care to children suffering from severe developmental delay problems.

“Supporting the local communities our stores serve is something that we truly believe in. Through our community grants programme and partnerships with both FoodCloud and youth organisation Foróige, we have been able to directly help many of the worthwhile charities and organisations making a huge difference to County Kildare.” Operating eight stores and the distribution centre in Naas, Aldi is deeply involved in the local community.

Through its partnership with FoodCloud, its stores in Kildare have donated over 46,000 meals to local charities to date, while as Foróige’s lead sponsor since 2015 it has helped support initiatives including the Aldi Foróige youth citizenship awards and the Aldi Foróige junior baking competition.

Aldi’s grants programme provides each Aldi employee with the opportunity to nominate a charity, community group or not-for-profit organisation within their local community for support. Nominated charities are assessed according to a defined selection criteria, with the organisation deemed the most worthwhile receiving a €500.

Each of Aldi’s 133 Irish stores and two distribution centres have been allocated an individual annual bursary fund and a “Charity Champion” assigned to co-ordinate the programme.

