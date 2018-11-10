No Naas group has sought CCTV money from Department of Justice grant-aid scheme

No requests for funding to provide CCTV systems have been made from groups or organisations in Naas.

Over a year ago the Department of Justice announced a grant-aid scheme to assist community groups in establishing community-based CCTV systems.

Eligible community groups can apply for up to 60% of the total cost of a system — up to a maximum of €40,000.

The scheme works by giving the applicant a 50% up front payment with the balance paid after the system is fully operational and complies with regulations.

The scheme aims to enhance existing policing provision within the community to help prevent and reduce local crime, disorder and anti-social activity as well as encouraging community involvement in providing responses to prevent and reduce crime locally in conjunction with “appropriate agencies.”

The scheme runs for three years and is funded to the tune of €1m annually.

It seeks to enhance policing, assist in crime prevention and reduction, including disorder and antisocial activity.

It also aims to involve the community, facilitate crime investigation, reduce the fear of crime and assist in possible prosecution of offenders.

Applications must be approved by the local joint policing committee, made up gardai, politicians and county council officials as well as complying with various regulations.

In August the Kill Johnstown Community Text group held a public meeting at which there was support for a CCTV system.

The garda station in Kill closed in January 2013, though gardai say there has been in increase in mobile patrols in the area since then.

The closure of the station, one of 90 around Ireland including Ballymore Eustace, Ballytore, donard and Hollywood, was criticised by Fianna Fail TD James Lawless.