Prosperous community meeting to take place at end of the month

A community meeting will take place in Prosperous on November 29 to find out people's views about what the town needs.

Starting at 8pm, it will be hosted by recently selected Clane Local Area Representative for the Social Democrats, Aidan Farrelly. He said the meeting is the first in a series of events he is hoping to organise.

A Prosperous resident, Aidan hopes to welcome people from throughout the community in order to facilitate an open and constructive dialogue about some of the shared experiences, challenges and positive aspects of living and/or working in Prosperous.

“I am really looking forward to welcoming residents from Prosperous, both the town and also those living on the outskirts. As well as that, it would be great to meet representatives from sports clubs, youth groups and associations of all types at the meeting also," he said.

“This is an opportunity for us to sit together and not only hear about each other’s’ experiences, but also to identify gaps in our community and talk about possible ways of achieving change.”

For further information, call 087-9614540 or email: aidan.farrelly@ socialdemocrats.ie