KILDARE JOBS ALERT: Monasterevin Motors seeks Junior Account Administrator

An exciting job opportunity has come up at Monasterevin Motors. Check out all the details below.

Description

Good with people and numbers?

Apply now for an exciting Junior Accounts Administrator role in Monasterevin Motors.

We are looking for an enthusiastic and reliable Junior Accounts Administrator who is looking to learn and work in a fast paced office environment.

Job duties include:

- Answer all incoming calls and direct as appropriate

- Dealing with customer queries over the phone

- Accounts receivable and liaising with the different departments

- Invoice entry and dealing with supplier queries

- Processing of service and parts invoices

- Review and resolve outstanding queries

- Debtor reconciliation

- Daily bank reconciliations

- Assisting in month end procedures

- Vehicle admin/invoicing

- Perform any other ad hoc duties as appropriate



The ideal candidate will have;

- Good telephone manner

- Ability to work in a busy environment

- Willing to learn

- Experience in similar role desirable but not essential

- Experience in Autoview accounts system desirable but not essential

- Ability to work on your own initiative and as part of a team supporting others

