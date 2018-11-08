Union to hold meetings with Kildare teachers ahead of national ballot on strike action

The Irish National Teacher's Organisation has said it is planning to hold meetings with its Kildare members after last week's ballot result.

“Members of the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation voted last week to reject the Public Service Stability Agreement (PSSA). The INTO’s Central Executive Committee met last night to discuss our recent ballot on new entrant pay. It was agreed that the INTO will consult with members over the next month, in the lead up to a ballot on industrial action," said Joe Killeen, INTO President.

"We will be holding meetings with members across Kildare to understand our members views, primary school teachers who contribute so much to their local communities and ask only for equal pay for equal work. We will also be meeting with the Department of Education and Skills to discuss the implications of our ballot result. Following that period, INTO will initiate a ballot on industrial action.”

