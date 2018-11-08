Clane 5k/10k Family Fun Run inspired by Kildare brain injury survivor Jack Fadden

The Clane 5k/10k Family Fun Run, inspired by 28-year-old Kildare brain injury survivor Jack Fadden, takes place this Saturday, November 10.

The races are due to start at 10am from Clane GAA Club and Jack will also be taking part on the day. More than 650 participants are expected to turn out for the third annual run in aid of Acquired Brain Injury Ireland.



