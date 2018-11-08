Massive 343 home Kildare estate gets the go ahead

The go ahead has been given for a 343 home Newbridge housing estate, creche, distributor road and park in what is one of Newbridge's largest ever residential developments.

The plans were approved by An Bord Pleanála on October 30.

Ardstone Homes wants to build this development at Kilbelin on the Athgarvan Road.

The project includes 283 houses in a mix of terraced and semi-detached styles, 48 apartments in two three-storey blocks and 12 apartments (maisonettes) in three pairs of semi-detached houses.

The developers say the existing derelict Kilbelin House will be renovated and extended to become a créche with parking and a dedicated outdoor play area.

The plans also comprise a 6.9-hectare linear park connecting the existing Liffey Linear Park via a new pedestrian/cyclist route near The Gables Guesthouse & Leisure Centre.

Part of a new 250m distributor road will be built and will connect with the existing R416 road at a new upgraded junction.

A second exit will be provided towards the southern boundary off the Athgarvan Road, and a separate dedicated access is provided for the crèche in the general location of the existing access to Kilbelin House.

The board has attached 21 conditions to the permission.

The plans were lodged directly with An Bord Pleanála rather than the county council under the fast tracked Strategic Housing Application process. This allows developments of more than 100 houses to bypass the council system so housing applications can be processed faster to help ease the housing supply crisis.