Book launch in aid of Kildare Spina Bifida branch

There was huge support for the recent launch of Liam Power’s book titled Liam’s Tales and Trails at Tougher’s ballroom near Naas.

Read also: Kill musician comes home to release EP

A compilation of the author’s articles from Ireland’s Own, short stories, Toastmaster’s speeches and other works, all proceeds from it’s sale will go to Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Ireland (SBHI).

He chose this charity because of his connection with the Murphy family, who organise regular dances at Toughers. Joe and Margaret Murphy are dedicated members of the SBHI Kildare branch.

Liam has been a member of Scribblers Writers Group in Newbridge for the past 11 years and enjoys the joy of writing.

He has spent considerable time going back through all his works to select the best pieces for his publication.

“It was a great night. It was great to see everyone and to have the book so well supported. I really appreciated it,” he said.

The book is €10 and can be purchased by contacting Liam on 087 9547839.

Spina Bifida Ireland aims to foster an environment in which every person affected by spina bifida and hydrocephalus can lead a fulfilled life.

It provides essential information, support and advice to everyone living with spina bifida and/or hydrocephalus.

The group enables its members to get the very best from health, education, and social services and lobbies the Government to significantly improve services and all necessary access for people living with disabilities.