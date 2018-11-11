McAuley Place in Naas launches its 2019 calendar

The McAuley Place, Naas, 2019 calendar was officially launched at a reception hosted in the venue on Thursday last, November 1.

It was launched at the venue’s arts and cultural centre by broadcaster and fashion designer Brendan Courtney.

General Manager Mark Hazzard said: “We are excited with this year’s calendar as it will showcase the donated works of art from local artists.”

These artists have displayed their work in McAuley Place through the centre’s ‘Artists in the Lobby’ programme, which has successfully exhibited both local and national artists. The calendar is now on sale for €20, or €30 for two copies.

McAuley Place was founded in 2000 with the aim of bringing older people to live in the heart of a vibrant community.

It also hosts a variety of events including the Alzheimer Cafe on the last Wednesday of every month from 7pm to 9pm. This meeting provides a welcoming, friendly and informative space for those with Alzheimer’s and dementia, their carers and their families. All are welcome to come and have a cup of tea.