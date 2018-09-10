KILDARE TRAFFIC ALERT: Overnight lane closures on M7 motorway

Due to overnight works commencing tonight, Monday 10 September until Saturday 15, there will be temporary lane closures on the M7.

The mobile lane closures will take place on the M7 Westbound between Junctions 9 to 11 (M9) between the hours of 10pm and 6am and, the M7 Eastbound between Junctions 11 (M9) to Junction 9 between the hours of 10pm to 6am. On Friday and Saturday, the closures will start an hour earlier from 9pm.

These closures are to facilitate maintenance works associated with the M7 Upgrade project.

During these times one lane will be available in both directions.

Any inconvenience caused to the public is regretted said Kildare County Council.