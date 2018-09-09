Kildare Animal Foundation's Pet Rescue: This elderly Lady is looking for a home

Lady recently came into our care after one of our supporters found her wondering around on a busy road.

She picked her up and brought her home for the night. The poor mite was exhausted.

The next day she brought her to Greyabbey vets in Kildare town to be checked for a microchip and given a once over.

Lady was in good health but was aged around 13 years old. An owner was found but she made the very hard and heart-breaking decision to surrender her into our care due to very genuine reasons.

Lady has now been at the shelter for a few weeks and has settled in very well here.

She shares a room in the house with Cooper, another older dog. She loves her walks but equally enjoys her comforts. She gets on well with people and other dogs.

This little dog has plenty of life left in her and really deserves a home of her own. Please do get in touch if you would like to meet her.

CHARITY DOG WALK

At Castletown House, Celbridge, Sunday, September 9 at 12.30pm.

Join us in the beautifully landscaped grounds of Castletown House, Celbridge with or without your doggy pal(s) for a gentle stroll.

The walk is around 45 minutes long. Attendees are asked to meet in front of the house at 12.15pm and the walk starts 12.30pm sharp.

Volunteers will be on hand with collection boxes should you wish to donate. Every cent raised goes directly to helping the 200 plus animals at the shelter.

Hope to see you there.

All dogs are welcome but must be on lead at all times as there is a lot of wild life on site.

Towels urgently needed

We find ourselves in great need of towels once more.

If you have any to donate or know of a hairdresser that might have some they no longer use, then please do let us know. They can be dropped off at the shelter any day before 4pm. Thank you.

I would like to say a big thank you to the KWWSPCA for inviting us along to their open day recently to share awareness and information about our wildlife work. It was a lovely day, and everyone was very nice and positive.

The KWWSPCA doing such amazing work and it wonderful that we can all work alongside and with each other to make animals welfare the top priority.

Their shelter is just outside Athgarvan, so please do visit if you can.

Kildare Animal Foundation, located outside Kildare town, is a voluntary organisation that provides a safe haven for neglected or abused animals. Tel: 045 522929, email info@animalfoundation.ie

or log on to www.animalfoundation.ie.

All donations welcome.