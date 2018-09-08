Kildare woman named finalist of Young Designer of the Year 2018

A Kildare woman has been named as one of the 10 finalists for this years Young Designer of the Year 2018.

Olayemi Edun, from Easton Road, Leixlip, will represent the county in the final.

Olayemi is a student of Sallynoggin College of Further Education.

She created an occasional dress made out of beautiful lace fabric with embroidery.

The 10 finalists and their designs will take part in a spectacular catwalk show, which takes place in the stunning surroundings of The Round Room in The Mansion House on Wednesday, September 12.

The 10 finalists were chosen by a select judging panel including renowned fashion photographer, Barry McCall; TV3 Xposé series producer, Debbie O’Donnell; Irish Independent’s fashion editor, Bairbre Power; owner of The Design Centre, Ashling Kilduff; Brown Thomas personal shopping manager, Caroline Hanratty; Arnotts head of personal shopping, Clara Halpin and Evoke.ie editor, Sybil Mulcahy.

The designers’ pieces will be showcased in front of key fashion media and influencers, including some of Ireland’s established designers and fashion buyers, as they compete for the title of Young Designer of the Year. Along with the coveted title prize, the winner will also get the invaluable opportunity to shoot a fashion portfolio with fashion photographer, Barry McCall.

Previous winners of the Young Designer of the Year Award have gone on to achieve great successes.