International gold for Clane bowler

Clane bowler, Aimée Whistler, picked up five medals in an annual international bowling event last week.

The Scoil Mhuire student, expecting her Junior Cert results soon, had success at the Junior Triple Crown Tournament, involving Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales, held in Guildford, England.

Aimée, who just turned 15 in June, scooped five medals this year – one gold in mixed doubles with her partner Mark Dunne from Palmerstown, two silver (doubles/team events), and two bronze for finishing 3rd overall and coming 4th in the Masters event.

Aimée was captain of the Irish U16 girls team going into the tournament and is Sports Person of the Year in her category.