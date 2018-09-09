London Fashion Week trip for young Clane model

Young Clane model, Lucy Watson has just been cast for an inclusivity fashion show taking place during London Fashion Week.

Lucy, who is just starting her Leaving Cert year at Scoil Mhuire, will be walking in the closing runway for Fashion’s Finest after attending a casting last month.

Lucy has been involved in modelling for some time.

She has previously taken part in the Top Model UK Finals in London and

was a finalist at Top Model UK 2016, winning an award where she won an award.

In 2014 and 2015, she competed at the World Championships of Performing Arts in Los Angeles as part of Team Ireland.

The London Fashion Show week will be a great opportunity for her.

Lucy is 5ft 5ins high. This is two inches off the industry norm.

But her success points to the fact that she can walk a runway as well as taller girls. “Shorter girls like me are just as good and have as much technique in walking and posing on the runway as taller girls,” said Lucy. “It is important that the industry changes as it has done with plus size models.”

As she prepared for the London Fashion Week sessions, running from September 12-16, on her return to Scoil Mhuire, Lucy told the Leader that she has done modelling work and dancing and singing.

Would she like to do modelling full time? “I would one hundred percent love to,” she said.

But she is happy that she can model part time if that is what works for her.

Apart from full time modelling, what would she like do? She is not sure. “I was thinking of special needs assistant work or beauty therapy. I don’t know yet.”