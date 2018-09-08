Memorial peace garden to be opened in Clane for parents who lose children

A Clane woman who lost her child during pregnancy is spearheading a project to create a baby loss memorial garden in Clane.

It is planned to formally open it some time this month behind the Roman Catholic Church of St Patrick and St Brigid.

Ciara Hehir approached parish priest Fr Paul O’Boyle with the idea.

She told the Leader: ” I lost my own baby last year through miscarriage and from this I have found a community online of grieving parents. These parents have lost children through all kinds including miscarriage, stillbirth and neonatal death.”

Ciara decided to create a memorial space for babies. “Some of us don’t have places to go for our babies.”

The church kindly donated a space in the prayer garden at the back of the church.

She paid tribute to Fr Paul O’Boyle. “He was the first person in authority to sit down with me and talk about Charlie.”

Ciara now has 225 memorial stones, with the babies’ names on them, and the garden will have colorful plants and a memorial tree

Ciara lost her baby at around seven months.

She found it very difficult to cope with the loss and the lack of recognition among others. “My intuition is that it was a little girl and I have called her Charlie,” said Ciara. Clane’s Men Shed, Ciara’s boyfriend, Damien, and others have been working on the area. “The Men’s Shed have been brilliant,” she said.

You can contact Ciara on email: ciara-hehir@hotmail.com