Fourth annual Dunmurry Family Fun Day success

The fourth annual Dunmurry Family Fun Day which has been going from strength to strength each year took place again recently.



“Our fun day began with a lovely Mass in the Community Centre at 3pm,” said Kathleen McEvoy, Chairperson of Bishopsland Committee.



“Then the fun began with face painting by Nicky Rebecca who created colour and smiles everywhere transforming the children into pretty princesses, cute animals and super heroes.”

After that there was running for all ages and everyone was a winner and received a medal for their great effort.



“All this fun built up great appetites and our busy volunteers cooked up tasty burgers for everyone at the Fun Day which were followed by Lily’s beautiful home baked apple tarts. Then Eoin Fagan continued the entertainment with his music and hilarious jokes which had everyone in stitches.

“Our county sports teams were strongly represented. We were thrilled to welcome the Round Towers sports teams, organised by Paul Condron, who brought 35 members of the hurling team and 32 members of the camogie team and also the soccer team.”



She also thanked: “The Kilcullen hurling and camogie teams, the Cill Dara Foxes rugby team and their manager, Paul McGrath and to all who joined us on the day. Everyone who took part went home with a medal or team trophy and these trophies were dedicated to the memory of my two sons, John and Tony Darby.”