Fourth annual Dunmurry Family Fun Day success
Organisers thank KCC, Round Towers GAA and volunteers
Some local children enjoying the family fun day. picture: Martin Connolly
“Our fun day began with a lovely Mass in the Community Centre at 3pm,” said Kathleen McEvoy, Chairperson of Bishopsland Committee.
“Then the fun began with face painting by Nicky Rebecca who created colour and smiles everywhere transforming the children into pretty princesses, cute animals and super heroes.”
“All this fun built up great appetites and our busy volunteers cooked up tasty burgers for everyone at the Fun Day which were followed by Lily’s beautiful home baked apple tarts. Then Eoin Fagan continued the entertainment with his music and hilarious jokes which had everyone in stitches.
She also thanked: “The Kilcullen hurling and camogie teams, the Cill Dara Foxes rugby team and their manager, Paul McGrath and to all who joined us on the day. Everyone who took part went home with a medal or team trophy and these trophies were dedicated to the memory of my two sons, John and Tony Darby.”
