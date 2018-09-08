Great turn out for Kildare town street striker competition

Kildare town Street Striker was a great evening with over 50 children participating

The ball skills of young people was phenomenal and footwork and control mesmerizing.

Local Garda Sgt Gavin Duffy won an impromptu competition for vintage street strikers.

The course was devised by Thomas Donnelly, Eoin Fagin was MC for the night and had them dancing in the street.

There was great help from a host of volunteers and thanks to support of Waters Garage and Macaris who sponsored the event. Every young person who competed got a ball, kindly supplied by FAI and a 99 from Southwells.

The winners were Charlie Mahony, Jack O' Sullivan, Jack Downes, Paul Farrell Marum, Tadhg Hipwell and Jack Ryan and Katie O' Keeffe, Béibhinn Donlon and Katie Ray and Mia Connolly.